The South Dakota Sheriffs' Association voted last week to endorse Senate Bill 19, which would repeal presumptive probation in the state.
Repealing presumptive probation — sentences of probation instead of prison for most low-level, non-violent felonies — is one of the top legislative priorities of Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota's new attorney general.
The five members of the SDSA executive board unanimously voted to support SB 19 during a conference call on Jan. 17, said Executive Director Staci Ackerman. She said the board made its decision after examining the legislation and consulting with SDSA members, which includes sheriffs, deputies and the SDSA legislative committee.
The SDSA joins the South Dakota State's Attorneys Association in its support for SB 19. Supporters say repealing presumptive probation will increase judges' ability to choose how to sentence and help tackle the pattern of meth users cycling through jail and probation systems.
Opponents, such as the ACLU of South Dakota, say the move would increase the prison population with mostly non-violent offenders, and the state should instead focus on treatment and alternatives to prison.
The Journal published a story on Jan. 20 about presumptive probation that said the SDSA had not taken a stance on SB 19 because the Journal spoke with the organization before the Jan. 17 vote.