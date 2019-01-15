South Dakota will receive $15,523 from a settlement after a 2013 data breach at a high-end department store chain, according to a press release from the Office of the South Dakota Attorney General.
"The people of South Dakota work too hard to have their money taken from them," Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said. "I am excited that the protections to be implemented under this settlement will assist in keeping South Dakotans safe going forward."
Neiman Marcus Group LLC has agreed to pay a total of $1.5 million to 43 states and Washington, D.C. after 370,000 payment cards — 64 associated with South Dakota consumers — were compromised in the breach. At least 9,200 of those cards were fraudulently used.
The company has also agreed to improve its security policies to prevent similar breaches.