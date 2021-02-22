South Dakota U.S. Attorney announces his resignation

The U.S. Attorney in South Dakota announced his resignation Monday, an expected move in the wake of the transition from the Donald Trump to Joe Biden presidency.
“Serving in this position and working alongside state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement officials has been the highest privilege of my life,” Ron Parsons said in a news release.
Dennis Holmes, the first assistant U.S. attorney and chief of criminal cases, will serve as acting U.S. attorney when Parsons leaves his post on Feb. 26.
Biden will nominate a new candidate to serve as the U.S. Attorney in South Dakota.
One possible nominee is Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, the president of Augustana University who represented the state in Congress from 2004 until 2011, when she lost her House seat to Gov. Kristi Noem.
She was recently sworn into the federal bar in South Dakota, the Argus Leader reported.
That opens Herseth Sandlin to be nominated to replace Parsons or Jeffrey Viken, the Rapid City federal judge who’s set to retire on Oct. 1.
Parsons said it was an “extraordinary honor” to serve under Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr.
“Throughout my term, I’ve had the opportunity to observe the bravery, sacrifice, and dedication of officers at every level of government throughout our state working to protect the public, keep the peace, solve crimes, safeguard victims and hold criminals accountable for the misery they cause,” Parsons said.
Parsons also said he enjoyed working and forming friendships with the leaders and members of the nine tribes within South Dakota.
“I particularly will miss visiting tribal communities and appearing before Tribal Councils to work collaboratively on solutions for improving public safety for everyone,” he said.
Parsons was nominated by Trump in September 2017 and began his position on Jan. 5, 2018, after being unanimously confirmed by the Senate. He plans to return to private practice in Sioux Falls.
