South Dakota U.S. Attorney announces his resignation

The U.S. Attorney in South Dakota announced his resignation Monday, an expected move in the wake of the transition from the Donald Trump to Joe Biden presidency.

“Serving in this position and working alongside state, local, tribal and federal law enforcement officials has been the highest privilege of my life,” Ron Parsons said in a news release.

Dennis Holmes, the first assistant U.S. attorney and chief of criminal cases, will serve as acting U.S. attorney when Parsons leaves his post on Feb. 26.

Biden will nominate a new candidate to serve as the U.S. Attorney in South Dakota.

One possible nominee is Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, the president of Augustana University who represented the state in Congress from 2004 until 2011, when she lost her House seat to Gov. Kristi Noem.

She was recently sworn into the federal bar in South Dakota, the Argus Leader reported.