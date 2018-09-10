SPEARFISH | Lawrence County authorities say a Spearfish couple's deaths in August were a murder-suicide.
Heather Hockenbary, 42, and her husband, Scott Hockenbary, were found dead days apart at their home on Main Street in Spearfish, according to a Friday news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Scott Hockenbary shot his wife, then five days later took his own life.
According to the news release, the Spearfish Police Department requested assistance from the sheriff's office on Aug. 17 to investigate what was initially reported as the suicide of Heather Hockenbary. An autopsy later reported that Heather Hockenbary died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
On Aug. 22, before officials were done investigating Heather Hockenbary's death, authorities responded to the same house and found Scott Hockenbary dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office, police, state Division of Criminal Investigation and Lawrence County Coroner's Office led the investigation, with assistance from the Meade County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol.