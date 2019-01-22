A Spearfish woman was indicted last week on child abuse and drug charges after her two-year-old grandchild allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine and a police officer said she acted like "someone who is high on meth."
A Lawrence County grand jury indicted 43-year-old Michelle Humann on Jan. 16 with felony child abuse, meth possession, meth ingestion and keeping a place for the use of drugs.
If found guilty, Humann faces up to 10 years for the child-abuse charge and up to five years for each drug-related charge. However, she has allegedly been convicted of three previous felonies, which could increase her maximum sentences.
A police officer was called to the Spearfish Regional Hospital late in the evening on Jan. 7 after the 2-year-old's urine sample tested positive for meth, a probable cause affidavit says.
The children's parents told the officer they don't use meth and voluntarily gave urine samples that tested negative for the drug, the affidavit says. The mother said she believes the child's grandmother, who has a history of meth use, to be sober. She said the grandmother had been watching her daughter on Jan. 6 and 7.
The mother said she picked up her daughter at the grandmother's house at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 and the grandmother said the child needed to go to the emergency room for a toothache, the affidavit says. But the ER doctor said nothing was wrong. The mother took her daughter back when her conditioned worsened, and that's when she tested positive for meth.
"Her behavior was consistent with someone who is high on meth," the officer wrote in the affidavit. "She was constantly moving, repeating herself, repeating the same physical gestures over and over, slurring her words and pointing at different parts of her body saying 'owie!'"
The officer then went to speak with Humann at her home, the affidavit says. She allegedly admitted that someone else had been smoking meth in her bathroom and showed the officer white powder on the bathroom vanity that looked like it had been smeared with a hand. The officer said he found two meth bongs, a meth pipe, four snort tubes and other drug paraphernalia in the home.
The officer arrested Humann and took her to the Spearfish Police Department where she allegedly tested positive for meth, the affidavit says. Humann, who is on probation, allegedly admitted that she relapsed and has used meth three times since late December 2018, most recently on Jan. 4. She said the high lasts for three days and she watches her grandchild about four times a week.
A judge set Humann's bond at $15,000 and she remained in the Lawrence County Jail as of last Thursday.
Humann is scheduled to enter pleas during her arraignment at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the state court in Deadwood.