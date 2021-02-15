St. Francis man charged in hammer, knife murder

A St. Francis man is accused of burglarizing a home and using a hammer and knife to attack two people, one who died.

Isaiah Clarence Young, 22, is charged with the first-degree felony murder of Finale Night Shield for stabbing her with the knife and hitting her with the hammer while burglarizing and robbing her home on Jan. 24, according to his indictment.

He’s charged with five assault crimes — assault with intent to kill and two counts each of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon — for allegedly assaulting Night Shield and trying to assault and kill Brian Eagle Deer the same way.

Young is also charged with first-degree burglary and robbery after he “unlawfully entered a residence to steal valuables,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota. He tried to steal a TV and other items, the indictment says.

Young, who is detained pre-trial without bond, pleaded not guilty to his eight charges last Wednesday before Judge Mark Moreno at the federal court in Pierre. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge. ​

Future court dates have not yet been set.

