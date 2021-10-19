St. Onge man killed Thursday in crash near Custer

A St. Onge man has been identified as the person who died early Thursday morning in a crash eight miles east of Custer, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Shannon Hanson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash.
"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree," the release states.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Shannon Marvel
Criminal Justice Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today