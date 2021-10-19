St. Onge man killed Thursday in crash near Custer

A St. Onge man has been identified as the person who died early Thursday morning in a crash eight miles east of Custer, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Shannon Hanson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash.

"Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree," the release states.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

