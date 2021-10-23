Stabbing death latest chapter for apartment complex

"Part of the community here is a network, the other part is very isolated. They'll go home and stay home. The exception to that is the children. The children thrive and grow regardless."

As many as 25 children play on the apartment complex's jungle gym every day.

"We've had kids caught in the crossfire of a shootout and the next day they're out on the playground and they're saying "I was in a shoot out."

Read said one boy recently told him that he was playing outside when his mother drove up to check the mail and rolled her window down to talk to him when suddenly she pulled him through the window instinctively at the sound of gunfire.

"Another little girl told me about how she heard a shooting early in the morning," Read said. "I asked her how she was felt about it and she goes, 'Oh, I don't know. I was on my phone playing games.'"

A woman who leased apartment C 28 would drop in from time to time, Read said, but allowed others to stay there who weren't on the lease, including a woman who used the space to house runaways turned Gangster Disciples recruits. Read said there were multiple shooting incidents that originated from apartment C 28, but it wasn't until 16-year-old McKenzie Garreaux was shot and killed in the apartment on the morning of Oct. 27 that management served the leaseholder an eviction notice.

There's still a network of townhouses used for gang activity, Read said.

But anytime he gets a call and goes to an apartment, the trouble has gone out the back door, he said.

"Each house has a front and back door. For us to come in and trying to come in and figure out what's going on, they go out the back door and go to a safe house. It's a game of cat and mouse for us. That is why it's so important to get the community not afraid and empowered," Read said.

The housing complex is subsidized for low-income residents and has a waiting list over a year long.

"I know a lot of them want to leave. The housing market is insane right now, so that's really difficult. This is HUD housing so a lot of people don't have many choices as far as that goes," Read said.

The "big three" is a term commonly used to describe the three townhouse complexes located on Knollwood Drive, Surfwood Drive and North Maple Street. In all, there are 204 units.

The community held an event following the death of Garreaux, which was criticized by some as celebrating the loss of a young life. But that wasn't the case, Read explained.

"That event was to try to stop a retaliation. When there's one violent act, another one is going to follow. In that, there's also an effort to build community instead of self-isolating and getting more apathetic," Read said.

Knollwood Townhouses resident John Horton Sr., was in North Dakota for four months for school when he heard about the shooting death of Garreaux in the complex he used to live at with his mother.

Horton said when he came back home, the Knollwood Drive community had changed for the worst, which he wasn't going to stand for.

"It gets a bad rep because of all the tragedies. It's got a lot to do with drugs, alcohol, gangs. I know everybody is struggling and having had times but there is a better way to live your life," Horton said.

Horton has become a community event planner, having hosted one open mic and bingo night with a bouncy castle to boot since Garreaux's death. But there won't be an another event until Richards' family has had time to grieve.

It will likely take place in the first half in November, Horton said.

"It's good to put on another event but after what happened across the street my goal is to bring the community together. Not just over across Maple Street but the whole community," Horton said.