Stabbing victim identified as 33-year-old Rapid City man

The victim in a fatal stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning on the 1700 block of North 7th Street has been identified as 33-year-old Lance Baumgarten of Rapid City.

The suspect was arrested Friday morning near Wanblee by Oglala Sioux police and faces charges of first-degree murder.

Barry Allman, a 29-year-old from Box Elder, was taken to the Pennington County Jail after being arrested, said Robert Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety.

Someone called 911 at 4:50 a.m. Thursday to report a man was lying in the grass and officers began life-saving measures once they noticed he had been stabbed in the chest.

Baumgarten was taken to the hospital where he died.

