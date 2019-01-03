The Rapid City man who allegedly shot his gun multiple times during a four-hour standoff was given a $250,000 cash-only bond in state court Thursday after being formally charged with 16 counts.
Jordan Wounded Face, 30, appeared in court via a video feed from the Pennington County Jail.
Judge Todd Hyronimus set the bond, which was the amount requested by the Pennington County State's Attorney office. The prosecutor referred to the serious nature of Wounded Face's alleged crimes and said he has two warrants and a history of drug use.
The lawyer standing next to Wounded Face in jail asked for a $150,000 cash-only bond, saying he is unemployed and has strong ties to the Rapid City area.
The Pennington County State's Attorney's Office charged Wounded Face with seven counts of firing a gun at an occupied structure or vehicle, seven counts recklessly firing a gun, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and ingesting a non-alcoholic substance in order to become intoxicated.
He faces up to 25 years in prison for the assault charge and up to 15 years for each accusation of firing a weapon at a structure or vehicle. The drug and reckless firing charges are misdemeanors that can each be punished with up to one year in jail.
Police had initially charged Wounded Face with 50 counts after he was arrested Tuesday at a house on Racine Street in Rapid City.
Hyronimus said Wounded Face would be scheduled for a preliminary hearing when a judge determines whether there is probable cause for the charges.
An affidavit signed by a detective with the Rapid City Police Department provides new insight into the four-hour armed standoff.
Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, the affidavit says, Wounded Face's mother reported him to the police, saying he was making loud noises, throwing things around and may be "dusting," a slang term for getting high off of inhalants. She also said she may have heard gunshots and decided to leave the house.
Body camera footage shows an officer identifying herself and telling Wounded Face that she wanted to speak to him since his mother was afraid, the affidavit says. Three shots are then heard and the officer runs away. She told the detective that she wasn't sure if Wounded Face shot directly at her.
The Pennington County's Special Response Team responded and locked down the 1200 block of Racine Street and evacuated neighboring homes.
Wounded Face continued firing and eventually came out after law enforcement put gas cartridges inside his home, the affidavit says. During two interviews, he said he was depressed and hoped to die via "suicide by cop." Wounded Face said he was high after using alcohol and dust-off, a brand of compressed air used for cleaning.
He said he recently bought his gun at a pawn shop and agreed he could have shot it 40 times, the affidavit said. Wounded Face said that he shot at one of the SRT vehicles and that his bullets could have hit the businesses across the street from him. He said he knew police were at his home but wasn't aware of the officer trying to get in touch with him and didn't try to shoot her.
During a search of the home, police found a Springfield Armory .40-caliber handgun and at least 48 casings, the affidavit said. Police also found multiple empty dust-off cans and bullet holes. Bullet holes were found in the wall of the business complex across from the home and a bullet was found at Liberty Tax Service.
Wounded Face has previously been arrested for drug and firearm charges, the affidavit says.