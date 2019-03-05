A Rapid City man accused of firing a gun at law enforcement officers, vehicles and occupied buildings during a four-hour standoff on New Years Day is facing additional charges, including attempted first-degree murder.
Jordan Wounded Face, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday at the state court in Rapid City to the 25 charges he was indicted on. Prosecutors originally charged him with 16 counts.
Wounded Face is accused of four counts of attempted first-degree murder for planning to kill law enforcement officers. He's charged in the alternative with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of firing at a vehicle. If Wounded Face is convicted of an attempted murder charged, he can't be found guilty of the alternative count and vice versa.
He's also facing another aggravated assault on an officer charge and seven charges of firing at an occupied structure. Wounded Face is accused of firing at Subway six times and at the Regional Health Urgent Care once.
The maximum punishment for each attempted murder and assault charge is 25 years in prison. The other felonies have a maximum 15-year sentence.
Wounded Face is also charged with nine misdemeanors, each punishable by up to one year in jail: seven counts of recklessly firing a weapon, possessing a loaded firearm while intoxicated and drug ingestion.
Wounded Face was reported to police in the morning of Jan. 1 for making loud noises, throwing things around and may be "dusting," a slang term for getting high off of inhalants, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After a police officer identified herself and asked to speak with Wounded Face, he fired shots, the affidavit said. The Pennington County Special Response Team responded and locked down the 1200 block of Racine Street and evacuated neighboring homes.
Wounded Face continued firing and eventually came out after law enforcement put gas cartridges inside his home, the affidavit says. During two interviews, he said he was depressed and hoped to die via "suicide by cop." Wounded Face said he was high after using alcohol and dust-off, a brand of compressed air used for cleaning.
He allegedly admitted to shooting an SRT vehicle and knowing that his bullets could have hit the businesses across the street from him. He said he knew police were at his home but wasn't aware of the officer trying to get in touch with him and didn't try to shoot at her.
Wounded Face is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. on April 9 when he plans to challenge his $250,000 cash-only bond, his lawyer said.