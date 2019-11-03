Charles Rhines will be the 20th person executed by the government in South Dakota or Dakota Territory. The state banned the practice from 1915 to 1939 while the U.S. Supreme Court banned it from 1972-1976.
Here is the list of those executed in the state:
Jack McCall was hanged by federal officials on March 1, 1877 in Yankton, Dakota Territory for murdering Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood.
Thomas Egan was hanged by Dakota Territory officials on July 13, 1882 in Sioux Falls after being accused of murdering his wife, Mary. Years later, while on her deathbed, his stepdaughter admitted to committing the crime.
Brave Bear was hanged by Dakota Territory officials on Nov. 15, 1882 in Yankton for murdering Joseph Johnson, a Sully County settler.
James Leighton Gilmore was hanged by Dakota Territory officials in 1882 in Deadwood for the murder of a Mexican man named Bisente Ortez on the old Fort Pierre-Deadwood trail.
James Leehman was hanged by South Dakota officials in 1892 in Custer for murdering James Bums.
Nathaniel Thompson was hanged in 1893 in DeSmet for murdering his wife's friend, Mrs. Bliton.
Jay Hicks was hanged in 1894 in Sturgis for murdering rancher John Meyer during a robbery.
Chief Two Sticks was hanged in 1894 in Deadwood for instigating and directing the murder of four cowboys.
Charles Brown was hanged in 1897 in Deadwood for murdering Emma Stone during a robbery.
Ernest Loves War (also known as Ernest Bird) was hanged in 1902 in Sturgis for murdering homesteaders George Ostrander and George Puck.
Allen Walking Shield was hanged in 1902 in Sioux Falls for murdering Ghost-Faced Bear.
George Bear was hanged in 1902 in Sioux Falls for murdering J.W. Taylor (C. Edward Taylor) and John Snow.
Emil Victor was hanged in 1909 in Aberdeen for murdering Mildred Christie (he also murdered her parents Mr. and Mrs. James Christie and Mike Ronayne).
Joseph Rickman (Ryckman) was hanged in 1913 in Bison for murdering Ellen Fox and her daughter, Mildred.
George Sitts was electrocuted in 1947 in Sioux Falls for murdering state criminal agent Thomas Matthews and Butte County Sheriff Dave Malcolm near Spearfish after escaping from a prison where he was serving a life term for murdering Erik Johannson in a Minneapolis robbery.
Elijah Page was executed by lethal injection in 2007 in Sioux Falls for the torture-murder of 19-year-old Chester Allan Poage near Spearfish.
Eric Robert was executed by lethal injection in 2012 in Sioux Falls for murdering prison guard Ronald "R.J." Johnson during a failed escape attempt.
Donald Moeller was executed by lethal injection in 2012 in Sioux Falls for kidnapping, raping and murdering 9-year-old Becky O’Connell.
Rodney Berget was executed by lethal injection in 2018 in Sioux Falls for murdering prison guard Ronald "R.J." Johnson during a failed escape attempt.
Briley Piper, Page's co-defendant, is the only person who remains on South Dakota's death row.