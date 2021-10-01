State Supreme Court finds RCPD officer used excessive force against teenage girl

The officer escorted the boyfriend outdoors while Bassett continued questioning the girl in the living room. The girl called her mother and told her that the text messages were pranks.

According to court documents, the girl began using profanity and laughing. Because of the girl's behavior, Bassett decided to place her in handcuffs.

"Without warning of his intentions, he grabbed [the girl] by the arm. She started pulling away and thrashing her body, screaming, 'leave me alone, leave me alone,'" court documents read. "Officer Bassett then pulled her down onto a mattress of the floor. The fall to the mattress allegedly broke [the girl's] glasses. He was able to put his knee into or over [the girl's] back and place handcuffs on her. Officer Bassett testified that, while he was handcuffing her, [the girl] kicked him one time in the right leg."

The other officer returned to the dark apartment and turned the lights on. Partially obscured body cam video from the other officer does not show the physical interaction between Bassett and the girl, court documents read.

Bassett then escorted the girl to a patrol car. The girl was barefoot, but "continued to thrash her body and allegedly attempted to kick Officer Bassett a second time during the walk," the documents contend.

