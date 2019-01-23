Someone is targeting rural homes in Pennington County, breaking in and stealing guns and other items, the Pennington County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Since the new year, there have been six reports of home and cabin burglaries in Keystone, Hill City, Deerfield and other rural areas, the news release said.
The Sheriff's Office said the suspect or suspects are targeting homes that are left vacant during the winter or are unoccupied during long stretches of time. Items taken include several firearms.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Investigator Jeff Andrews at 394-6113.