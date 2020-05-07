Sturgis teen admits to killing Wyoming girl

Campbell said he understood he was giving up his right to argue that he was mentally incompetent at the time of the shooting and that his case should be transferred to juvenile court where he could have only been imprisoned until the age of 21. Campbell also said he understood he was giving up his right to argue that Krull should suppress statements he made to law enforcement on Oct. 6 and 7 and block all evidence from a search of his phone and home. Finally, he agreed to a special part of the plea deal that says he is giving up his right to appeal his case.

Krull told Campbell that he can’t have any contact with the Ritthaler family for the rest of his life and that he owed them $8,339 in restitution.

Bordewyk told the Journal that Ritthaler’s family approved of the plea deal. She said there's always a risk of going to trial and that the plea deal acknowledges Campbell’s age. Defense lawyer Steven Titus also mentioned the risk of going to trial and said it was unlikely that Krull would have agreed to transfer Campbell to juvenile court.

During the hearing, Krull asked Campbell if he knew who “S.R.” was and Campbell said yes that Ritthaler was his girlfriend.