Sturgis teen expected to plead guilty to manslaughter in girl’s killing

Adults convicted of murder in South Dakota are sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. The death penalty is also an option in first-degree murder cases. Adults convicted of first-degree manslaughter can be sentenced to a maximum of life without parole.

The U.S. Supreme Court and state law say minors — including those charged as adults — can’t be executed while state law bans life without parole for minors.

Therefore Campbell continues to face a maximum punishment of a “term of years,” meaning a judge can sentence him to any number of years as long as he has the chance of parole. The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a 261-year sentence with the chance of parole for a minor.

Titus had planned on arguing to the judge that his client should be transferred to juvenile court — where he could have only been sentenced to prison until he turned 21 — but that hearing was cancelled given the plea deal.