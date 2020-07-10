Sturgis teen sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing Wyoming girl

A Sturgis teenager has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting a Wyoming girl last fall.
Judge Kevin Krull handed down the 55-year sentenced to 17-year-old Michael Campbell on Friday at the Meade County Court in Sturgis, according to defense lawyer Steven Titus. Campbell will be able to seek parole after 27.5 years, when he is 44.5-years-old.
Campbell, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter after admitting to shooting 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler in the head at his Sturgis home some time between Oct. 4 and 7, 2019.
He originally pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder.
Titus and Michele Bordewyk, Meade County state’s attorney, both agreed to ask for the 55-year sentence as part of the plea deal, and Krull agreed with their request. The plea deal also says Campbell will give up his right to appeal.
Krull made his decision after listening to arguments from the lawyers and statements from Ritthaler’s grandmother, aunt and cousin, Titus said. Campbell also spoke during the sentencing.
Campbell and Ritthaler met on a chatting and dating website app and had been communicating there for a while before they made a plan to meet in person and for Ritthaler to run away and live with Campbell, Bordewyk previously told the Journal.
Ritthaler — who is from Upton, Wyoming — went missing Oct. 3, 2019, after being seen getting into a Jeep-like vehicle at a coffee shop in Moorcroft, Wyoming. Investigators later learned Campbell was the driver of the vehicle, which belonged to his mother.
Ritthaler was found dead Oct. 7 in the basement of the home Campbell shared with his mother in a subdivision east of Sturgis.
Bordewyk said it’s unclear how an argument between the pair escalated to Campbell deciding to shoot Ritthaler. She said Campbell used a handgun that belonged to his mother, who was not home at the time.
Campbell will be detained at the Meade County Jail until next week when he turns 18 and will be transferred to prison, Titus said.
Bordewyk did not immediately return a message from the Journal.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.