Sturgis teen sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing Wyoming girl

A Sturgis teenager has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for fatally shooting a Wyoming girl last fall.

Judge Kevin Krull handed down the 55-year sentenced to 17-year-old Michael Campbell on Friday at the Meade County Court in Sturgis, according to defense lawyer Steven Titus. Campbell will be able to seek parole after 27.5 years, when he is 44.5-years-old.

Campbell, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter after admitting to shooting 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler in the head at his Sturgis home some time between Oct. 4 and 7, 2019.

He originally pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder.

Titus and Michele Bordewyk, Meade County state’s attorney, both agreed to ask for the 55-year sentence as part of the plea deal, and Krull agreed with their request. The plea deal also says Campbell will give up his right to appeal.