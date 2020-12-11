Supreme Court quickly rejects election lawsuit supported by South Dakota attorney general

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue the four states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas’ complaint. But they would not have done as Texas wanted pending resolution of the lawsuit and set aside those four states’ 62 electoral votes for Biden.

Three Trump appointees sit on the high court. In his push to get the most recent of his nominees, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed quickly, Trump said she would be needed for any post-election lawsuits. Barrett appears to have participated in both cases this week. None of the Trump appointees noted a dissent in either case.

Eighteen states won by Trump in last month’s election, 126 GOP members of Congress and Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the lawsuit.

While South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg signed a brief in support of Texas, Rep. Dusty Johnson did not sign on although 126 House Republicans did.