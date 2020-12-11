Supreme Court quickly rejects election lawsuit supported by South Dakota attorney general

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by South Dakota to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.
The Texas lawsuit, filed on Monday, contained already debunked claims, according to an Associated Press explainer.
The court’s order was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices unanimously and without comment turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.
The Texas lawsuit argued Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin should be prevented from voting in the Electoral College, which meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.
President Donald Trump had called the lawsuit “the big one” that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.
In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue the four states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who have said previously the court does not have the authority to turn away lawsuits between states, said they would have heard Texas’ complaint. But they would not have done as Texas wanted pending resolution of the lawsuit and set aside those four states’ 62 electoral votes for Biden.
Three Trump appointees sit on the high court. In his push to get the most recent of his nominees, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed quickly, Trump said she would be needed for any post-election lawsuits. Barrett appears to have participated in both cases this week. None of the Trump appointees noted a dissent in either case.
Eighteen states won by Trump in last month’s election, 126 GOP members of Congress and Trump himself joined Texas in calling on the justices to take up the lawsuit.
While South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg signed a brief in support of Texas, Rep. Dusty Johnson did not sign on although 126 House Republicans did.
“The State of South Dakota believes in free and fair elections,” Ravnsborg's spokesman Tim Bormann said in a previous email. “Our office has received thousands of calls and emails from concerned citizens and we have listened to our constituents and voters.”
Bormann did not respond to questions asking for evidence that thousands of South Dakotans have emailed and called his office with concerns about elections in other states, and whether they were just sharing their complaints or specifically asked Ravnsborg to intervene through the courts.
Sen. John Thune sounded skeptical of the lawsuit, according to Alex Bolton with The Hill.
"I just don't know why a state like Texas, which never wants anybody telling them what to do, now wants to tell a bunch of other states how to run their elections," Thune told the reporter.
The four states sued by Texas had urged the court to reject the case as meritless. They were backed by another 22 states and the District of Columbia.
Ravnsborg, Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov Larry Rhoden will cast their votes for Trump on Dec. 14.
Rapid City Journal reporter Arielle Zionts contributed to this report.
