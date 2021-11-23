Supreme Court requests additional information in Journal's records case

The South Dakota Supreme Court requested additional information Monday from the Rapid City Journal's attorney and a Meade County judge in the newspaper's case to verify whether or not state Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union City, received special treatment when his case was sealed prior to completing probation.

The justices are asking two questions — whether or not the Journal has grounds to pursue the case and whether or not Cammack remains under probation following a June 29 conviction.

As part of the order, the Supreme Court is requiring Meade County Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan to disclose a "procedural history" of the proceedings and to defend his authority to seal Cammack's case prior to the end of a suspended imposition of sentence.

Cammack was arrested Jan. 18, 2020 in Meade County on charges of speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. In a plea deal with prosecutors, his charges were reduced to speeding and careless driving. Cammack pleaded guilty to the reduced charges on June 29, 2021 and received a suspended imposition of sentence by Meade County Magistrate Judge Chad Callahan.

As conditions of the suspended imposition, Cammack was required to immediately pay all fines and costs and to violate no laws for six months.

Prior to Cammack's completion of the six months probation, Callahan granted an Oct. 1 request to seal the current state Senate Majority Leader's court case from public view.

The Journal and its attorney, Jon Arneson, contend that Cammack's court record was sealed prior to his completion of probation in violation of state law. The newspaper filed a writ of prohibition and writ of mandamus against Callahan with the state Supreme Court on Nov. 2.

"Judge Callahan should be prohibited from granting ... a Suspended Imposition of Sentence without a probation condition. Moreover, Judge Callahan must be prohibited from enforcing any such order, the effect of which allows for the defendant’s immediate discharge and immediate sealing of his file at the time the guilty plea is entered," Arneson writes.

Rapid City Journal Editor Kent Bush said the newspaper's case before the Supreme Court is about transparency and making sure judges follow the law.

“This is not about Sen. Cammack personally," Bush said. "This case is about maintaining transparency so citizens — each of whom has equal rights in the court system — can be assured the system remains accountable."

In its filing Monday, the Supreme Court justices requested the Journal "to submit a response to this Court addressing the grounds for its standing to request" a writ of prohibition barring Callahan from granting Cammack's suspended imposition of sentence without probation, or barring the sealing of the documents prior to completion of the probation.

Arneson explained to Bush that the Supreme Court is asking the Journal to establish that the newspaper has a right to challenge an unproven concept of "probationless" suspended imposition of sentence and the sealing of court documents.

The Journal contends the documents were sealed prematurely and that the public has a right to review the court records.

“Obviously, we aren't playing the role of a prosecutor or defendant in this case," Bush said. "We are representing every citizen's right to see public documents regarding how the court system operates. The legislative branch enacted laws on how these cases should be handled and what should happen with the records after cases are settled.”

Both parties have until Dec. 8 to file responses to the court's questions.

