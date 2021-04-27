Supreme Court to hear marijuana amendment arguments Wednesday; hearing to be live-streamed

Attorneys will make arguments Wednesday morning before the South Dakota Supreme Court and over a live-stream that will help the justices determine the fate of recreational marijuana in the state.
The constitutionality of the voter-approved Amendment A will be argued at the Supreme Court in Pierre at 9 a.m. Mountain Time/10 a.m. Central Time.
Anyone can listen to the arguments through live streams at ujs.sd.gov or keloland.com.
The public can also attend the hearing at the Capitol but seating in the small courtroom will be limited. There will be overflow seats in Room 414 where the proceedings will be live-streamed. Masks are required in both rooms.
Amendment A was approved by 54% of South Dakota voters and 59% of Pennington County voters in the November election. It says adults 21 and up may use, transport and sell paraphernalia and possess up to one ounce of marijuana.
The amendment still makes it illegal to drive under the influence of weed and smoke it on school grounds, where tobacco is banned and in public places. It also allows landlords and employees to ban renters and workers from using marijuana.
Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller, on behalf of Gov. Kristi Noem, and Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the amendment after it passed.
Miller’s legal fees are being covered by state funds. Thom has not disclosed who is paying his fees but says it’s not coming from the taxpayers.
After a hearing in Pierre, Judge Christina Klinger ruled in February that she agrees with Thom and the Noem administration that Amendment A is unconstitutional because it violates the one-subject rule and is actually a revision, not amendment, which would require a constitutional convention.
The amendment had been defended by the Attorney General’s Office — which meant taxpayers were paying for both sides of the lawsuit — and South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, the political committee behind Amendment A.
Attorney Brendan Johnson appealed to the Supreme Court on behalf of the marijuana group, but he's not being joined by the Attorney General’s Office, which said it already fulfilled its obligation to defend the amendment.
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws is making several arguments before the high court, according to its appeal:
- Thom and Miller aren’t able to sue the state as sheriff and Highway Patrol superintendent;
- South Dakota law would have allowed Thom and Miler to challenge Amendment A before the election;
- Amendment A follows the one-subject rule since it all relates to cannabis;
- Amendment A is an amendment, not constitutional revision, because amendments are allowed to add a new article to the constitution and it doesn’t create far-reaching changes to South Dakota’s government;
- Klinger could have voided the parts of Amendment A she believes are unconstitutional and let the rest of the amendment stay in place.
It's unclear when the Supreme Court will issue its opinion.
Some lawyers, such as the Pennington County state's attorney, believe the amendment is already in effect but others believe it won't go into effect until July 1 if it's upheld by the high court.
Medical marijuana, legalized by voters through Initiated Measure 26, will go into effect on July 1. The state is currently seeking members for the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee and has a request for proposal for a patient registry, verification and licensing system that will make sure only verified patients and caregivers have access to medical marijuana.
