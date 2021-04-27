Supreme Court to hear marijuana amendment arguments Wednesday; hearing to be live-streamed

Attorneys will make arguments Wednesday morning before the South Dakota Supreme Court and over a live-stream that will help the justices determine the fate of recreational marijuana in the state.

The constitutionality of the voter-approved Amendment A will be argued at the Supreme Court in Pierre at 9 a.m. Mountain Time/10 a.m. Central Time.

Anyone can listen to the arguments through live streams at ujs.sd.gov or keloland.com.

The public can also attend the hearing at the Capitol but seating in the small courtroom will be limited. There will be overflow seats in Room 414 where the proceedings will be live-streamed. Masks are required in both rooms.

Amendment A was approved by 54% of South Dakota voters and 59% of Pennington County voters in the November election. It says adults 21 and up may use, transport and sell paraphernalia and possess up to one ounce of marijuana.

The amendment still makes it illegal to drive under the influence of weed and smoke it on school grounds, where tobacco is banned and in public places. It also allows landlords and employees to ban renters and workers from using marijuana.