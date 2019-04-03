Video from a surveillance camera helped lead police to the man who allegedly attacked an employee with a knife and attempted to rob a convenience store early Tuesday morning, the Rapid City Police Department said in a Wednesday news release.
Wanbli Morris, a 33-year-old from Rapid City, was arrested outside his home Tuesday afternoon and charged with first-degree robbery, the release says.
The attempted robbery was reported around 4:20 a.m. at the Yesway at 3275 Cambell St., the department previously said.
The employee told police that a man entered the business, grabbed a bottle of alcohol and pulled out his knife at the counter. The suspect then "charged at the employee with a knife" and the ensuing fight caused "minor, superficial injuries" to the employee. The man then fled on foot without any cash or store items.
Police used the convenience store's video surveillance to generate leads on the suspect and after contacting Morris and doing more investigating, police decided he was the suspect, the release says.
"It should be noted that high-quality video surveillance equipment and was a major factor in aiding police in the investigation into this robbery. Timely access to recover the video was also a huge benefit to the investigation," the release says.