Suspect accused of using hammer to murder sleeping father of three

The 7-year-old boy “saw everything” and tried to stop the attacker, said Tiffany’s husband, Brandon Terzo.

Montanez later died at the hospital, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Tiffany said the two other victims — Montanez’s roommate and the roommate’s friend — remain in comas or sedated in the intensive care unit after being hit in the head. She said one of them is only being kept alive with machines.

Tiffany said her brother-in-law was letting Dismounts Thrice, a friend of a friend, stay at his home since he was homeless. She said the woman who rescued the children and called 911 believes Dismounts Thrice was trying to rob Montanez.

Montanez was a “kind-hearted, hardworking man” who worked in construction to support his 7-year-old son, 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son, Tiffany said.

She and Brandon — who have six kids of their own — would frequently babysit Montanez’s children when he was at work. Montanez's kids are now living with their grandmother in Bennett County and Tiffany and Brandon said they hope to remain very active in raising their niece and nephews.

