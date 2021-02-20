Suspect arrested in murder of 82-year-old Rapid City woman

She was "a kind-hearted, giving, and loving person. She was quick to help anyone, giving comfort in times of need, lending a helping hand, or giving a smile," the obituary says. "Her greatest joy in life was her family. She and her husband, Jerry, raised their 4 kids, teaching them by example to live life to the fullest, have fun, be grateful and to love unconditionally."

McGovern enjoyed yardwork, gardening, decorating her home, fundraising for charities, spending time with her poodles and taking trips to her family's fishing resort in Canada.

"She found a lot of joy working with tools and being independent by fixing things in her home by herself," the obituary says.

​Jumping Eagle is on the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry and has been convicted of sex, domestic violence and assault-related crimes. ​​

He pleaded guilty in 1997 to sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl, according to federal court records. He also pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in 2011 and prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated sexual abuse and failing to register as a sex offender.

The 2011 case related to Jumping Eagle raping a woman who was sleeping.