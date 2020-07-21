Suspect creates 'one of the largest crime scenes in Rapid City's history,' police chief says

4:05 a.m. Robertson was involved in vandalism and a disturbance at a home on the 200 block of Country Road. Robertson was asked to leave but refused and was later given a ride in a Ford-F-150. The driver fled the vehicle after Robertson threatened them with a knife in the area of Curtis Street and Wood Avenue. Robertson then got in the driver's seat and drove away.





4:13 a.m. A 911 caller report that someone driving a Ford F-150 was driving in the grass outside an apartment complex on the 1700 block of North 7th Street. A resident went outside and confronted the suspect who drove away.

4:15 a.m. Robertson arrived at a home on the 800 block of West Boulevard North, banged on the back door and kicked open two doors to break into the home. He then pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the homeowner. Robertson fled out the back door after the woman's daughter began calling 911.

4:20 a.m. Robertson arrived at a home on the 2700 block of Minnetonka Drive and banged on the door. The homeowner answered the door and a physical struggle occurred between the homeowner and Robertson. The homeowner was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed.

4:30 a.m. Robertson entered an unlocked garage at a home on the 2800 block of Country Club Drive. He stole keys to a truck parked inside the garage, got into the truck but then crashed into the Ford F-150 he arrived in. The homeowner woke up from the noise and came outside to try to pull Robertson out of his truck. But Robertson kept driving, dragging the homeowner along the street. The homeowner was eventually able to remove Robertson from the truck, which kept moving down the road until it hit another home on the same block. Robertson then got back into the F-150 and drove away while the homeowner was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.