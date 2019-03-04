A suspect who was a minor at the time he was accused of an apparent ax killing and two other violent attacks could face a significantly longer prison sentence after his cases were transferred from juvenile to adult federal court.
Emery Arapahoe III, who turned 18 in June, was 16 and 17 when he allegedly attacked two people and killed a third during three separate incidents in 2017, his lawyer, Jennifer Albertson, said after a Monday hearing at the Rapid City federal courthouse.
Arapahoe, of Pine Ridge, was originally charged in juvenile court, said Megan Poppen, assistant U.S. attorney. For that reason, his arrest, relevant documents and court hearings were closed to the media and public.
But due to the "nature of the charges," Poppen said, she asked a judge to transfer the case to adult court during a closed hearing.
Judges consider a juvenile's age, criminal history, the nature of the alleged crimes and other factors when deciding whether a minor should stay in juvenile court or be transferred to adult court, Poppen said. In the end, the judge agreed that Arapahoe should be tried as an adult.
If convicted as an adult, Arapahoe faces a "radical difference" in sentencing compared to juvenile court, said Neil Fulton, federal public defender for South Dakota. No matter the crime, defendants in juvenile court can only be imprisoned until they are 21 or 26, depending on their age at the time they committed the crime, Fulton said.
In adult court, Arapahoe could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of murder. Throughout the 8th Circuit — which includes South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Arkansas — murder sentences average from 20-25 years in prison, Fulton said.
On Monday, Poppen re-read Arapahoe's charges. He is indicted on two separate cases each involving assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in a serious injury.
In one case, he's accused of attacking a man with a fence post and a heavy blunt object and stomping on him April 22, 2017, near Pine Ridge. In the other case, he's accused of kicking a man on Nov. 1, 2017, near Kyle.
"You need to sit up and pay attention" and not put your feet on the furniture, Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollman told Arapahoe, who was leaning back in his chair as Poppen read his indictment on charges of second-degree murder, arson, first-degree burglary and larceny related to the Oct. 16, 2017, death of 24-year-old Ray Waters Jr.
Before Arapahoe pleaded not guilty to all counts, Wollmann read him his rights, which have one key difference compared to juvenile court. In juvenile court, Arapahoe's guilt or innocence would have been determined by a judge, not a jury, Poppen explained.
Now that he's in adult court, he has the right to be tried by a 12-person jury that can only convict him on a unanimous vote. He could also be asked to be tried by a judge, but the judge and U.S. Attorney's Office would have to agree to that.
Though the indictment is the only document filed in the murder case, more details are known about the alleged attack due to documents in the case of Nathaniel Waters, who pleaded guilty in January to lying about covering up the killing of Ray, his nephew
Law enforcement officers responded to a fire at Nathaniel's home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2017, and found Ray "charred" inside the living room, according to a factual basis document signed by Nathaniel. An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives found that the blaze wasn't an accident and was started where Ray was found. After conducting an autopsy, a forensic pathologist found that Ray was dead before the fire began.
The pathologist found that Ray had skull fractures and cuts to his neck that were likely caused by an ax, the document says. A day after the fire, Nathaniel called the owner of a truck that crashed near his home and asked if he found and removed a green ax. The owner did find a bloody ax that his son had removed. A test later revealed that the blood belonged to Ray.
It's unclear when Arapahoe was arrested and charged in juvenile court, but he was moved to the Pennington County Jail once transferred to adult court.