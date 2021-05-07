Suspect in Piedmont stand-off facing three charges for allegedly shooting at his wife

The man who hid inside his Piedmont home during a 3.5-hour stand-off with law enforcement on Thursday evening is charged with three crimes after allegedly drunkenly shot at his wife.
Curtis Watson, 60, is charged by police with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during a domestic violence situation, reckless discharge of a firearm and possessing a loaded gun while intoxicated, according to an arrest affidavit written by a Meade County deputy.
Watson's wife was not hit by the bullet and Watson and officers were not injured during the standoff and arrest, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
Journal archives show that Watson is the owner of Patriot Plumbing and a veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army.
Someone called 911 around 6:53 p.m. on Thursday to report gunshots at a home at the Sacora Station campground and mobile home park, according to the affidavit.
After he arrived, the Meade County deputy wrote, another law enforcement official told him that Watson was outside his home and intoxicated when he used a handgun to fire one shot at his wife before fleeing into his home. The wife was able to escape to law enforcement but Watson did not agree to come out, according to scanner traffic.
The Rapid City-Pennington County SWAT Team later arrived and took the lead on negotiating with Watson, the affidavit says.
A Journal reporter at the scene could hear negotiators talking to Watson over a loudspeaker and later witnessed police use at least two loud and bright "flash-bang" distraction grenades around 10:15 p.m. Watson surrendered about 15 minutes later.
Watson was handcuffed and taken to the jail where the deputy said he noticed that Watson's eyes were blood shot and watery. He declined to consent to an alcohol test.
After obtaining a search warrant, the deputy wrote, law enforcement seized several firearms from Watson's home and observed multiple bottles of alcohol. A 45-caliber shell case was found in the front yard and matched bullets found inside the home and within the magazine of the pistol that a witness described Watson using during the shooting.
A magistrate judge set Watson's bond at $50,000 cash or surety, according to court records. If he posts bond, he can't contact his wife or possess or use guns or alcohol. He has to participate in an alcohol monitoring program and submit to warrantless searches and seizures.
Law enforcement visited Watson's home last summer for an alleged domestic violence incident, according to the affidavit in that case. The wife said Watson shoved her near her throat, which made her afraid. Watson said they were arguing but it never got physical. Both had been drinking, a deputy wrote.
A woman who witnessed the incident said Watson started arguing with his wife about work before they both began pushing each other, the affidavit says. She said Watson was the aggressor and once put his hand on his wife's neck.
Watson was charged with simple assault/domestic violence but pleaded guilty to the lower charge of disorderly conduct, court records show. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail but the sentence was suspended.
