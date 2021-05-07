Suspect in Piedmont stand-off facing three charges for allegedly shooting at his wife

The Rapid City-Pennington County SWAT Team later arrived and took the lead on negotiating with Watson, the affidavit says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A Journal reporter at the scene could hear negotiators talking to Watson over a loudspeaker and later witnessed police use at least two loud and bright "flash-bang" distraction grenades around 10:15 p.m. Watson surrendered about 15 minutes later.

Watson was handcuffed and taken to the jail where the deputy said he noticed that Watson's eyes were blood shot and watery. He declined to consent to an alcohol test.

After obtaining a search warrant, the deputy wrote, law enforcement seized several firearms from Watson's home and observed multiple bottles of alcohol. A 45-caliber shell case was found in the front yard and matched bullets found inside the home and within the magazine of the pistol that a witness described Watson using during the shooting.

A magistrate judge set Watson's bond at $50,000 cash or surety, according to court records. If he posts bond, he can't contact his wife or possess or use guns or alcohol. He has to participate in an alcohol monitoring program and submit to warrantless searches and seizures.