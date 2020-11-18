Suspect in Rapid City armed carjacking arrested by Oglala Sioux police

The suspect in a Saturday armed carjacking in Rapid City has been arrested and jailed on the Pine Ridge Reservation by Oglala Sioux police.
Curtis Horse, a 29-year-old from Porcupine, was arrested for crimes allegedly committed on the reservation, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
He was identified as the suspect after he did an interview with Rapid City detectives, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Support Local Journalism
The department is working with other law enforcement agencies to extradite Horse back to Rapid City to face charges for the carjacking.
Horse was arrested and booked into jail with a $5,000 cash bond on Sunday, according to the tribe's jail roster. He has 12 tribal charges ranging from disorderly conduct to child endangerment to a weapons offense.
The charge of receiving stolen property may be related to the carjacking since the vehicle was found by tribal police on Sunday.
Horse is accused of a Saturday morning carjacking on the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard. He allegedly approached a victim inside a pickup, brandished an AR-15 style rife and demanded the keys.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.