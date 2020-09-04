Suspect in Rapid City double homicide arrested in NYC

The suspect accused of fatally shooting two people in Rapid City last month has been arrested in New York City, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Arnson Absolu, a 37-year-old from the Bronx, was recently located and booked into jail in New York City for charges related to the first-degree murders of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy, the release says. He’s now awaiting extradition to South Dakota.
The investigation into Absolu began after police found surveillance video near the shooting scene that captured his vehicle, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. He said the motive remains unknown.
The investigation was conducted by the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office with the help of local, state and federal agencies from South Dakota, New Hampshire and New York.
Red Willow, a 26-year-old from Rapid City, and Nagy, a 29-year-old from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple bullet wounds inside a car at Thomson Park around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 24, police say.
Red Willow and Nagy are two of six victims killed between Aug. 3 and Sept. 3. Two of the suspects have yet to be identified and a seventh shooting death is under investigation as a possible homicide.
The local police and sheriff’s office continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the double homicide and anyone with information should call police at (605) 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters “RCPD” and the information to 847411.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.