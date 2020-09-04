Suspect in Rapid City double homicide arrested in NYC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect accused of fatally shooting two people in Rapid City last month has been arrested in New York City, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.

Arnson Absolu, a 37-year-old from the Bronx, was recently located and booked into jail in New York City for charges related to the first-degree murders of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy, the release says. He’s now awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

The investigation into Absolu began after police found surveillance video near the shooting scene that captured his vehicle, police spokesman Brendyn Medina told the Journal. He said the motive remains unknown.

The investigation was conducted by the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office with the help of local, state and federal agencies from South Dakota, New Hampshire and New York.