The man suspected of a 2018 Rapid City hit-and-run that killed a baby is awaiting extradition back to South Dakota after he was recently arrested in the Spokane, Washington area.
George Matousek, 37, is being held as a fugitive at the Spokane County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to the jail's website.
The Rapid City Police Department has confirmed it's the same George Matousek they have an arrest warrant for, spokesman Brendyn Medina said Tuesday. Medina said the department is working to extradite Matousek back to Rapid City.
The department issued the warrant in early September, nearly a year after the he allegedly fled after causing a car crash that killed one-year-old Mackayla Dillon. He's wanted for second-degree manslaughter, five counts of hit-and-run, driving under suspension and no proof of insurance.
Matousek appears to have eventually moved to the Spokane area because he was sentenced for drug possession, assault, violating a no contact order, and malicious mischief during the summer and fall of 2019, according to records on the Spokane County Superior Court's website. He was most recently booked into the county jail on Oct. 15, according to the jail's website.
The jail called the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 20 to say Matousek has a warrant out of South Dakota, Sheriff Cpl. Mark Gregory told the Journal. A deputy then visited Matousek in jail to arrest him on that warrant.
The Rapid City Criminal Investigation Division identified Matousek through witness interviews, recovered surveillance footage and forensic evidence analysis, according to a previous news release.
Police say Matousek was speeding in a Pontiac Bonneville "at an extremely high rate of speed" before hitting two cars at the intersection of East Boulevard and East New York Street around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2018, the release said. The Bonneville, driving southbound on East Boulevard, hit a Pontiac Grand Prix and another vehicle as the Grand Prix attempted to turn left onto westbound East New York from northbound East Boulevard.
Dillon died after she and two adults in the Grand Prix were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Matousek has another South Dakota warrant for failing to appear in court after being arrested September 2018 and charged with ingesting a substance to intoxicate for allegedly huffing Dust-Off, the news release said.