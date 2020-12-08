Suspected arson fire destroys artist's studio, motorcycle

The overnight fires occurred after a string of dumpster fires in the area over the past few weeks, according to the fire department, police department and a man whose garage was destroyed in one of the weekend blazes.

“This is certainly unusual,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina said of the recent incidents.

Medina said the earlier arsons may or may not be connected to the weekend ones, and they could have been ignited by one person or a group.

“It’s going to come down to old school detective work” to solve the case, he said.

Medina said officers are knocking on doors of area homes and businesses to ask if anyone has seen suspicious activity or has surveillance footage they can review. Officers are also doing extra patrols in the area but that is more of a deterrent rather than a method of finding the suspect since they already know police are looking for them.

“They are going to do whatever they can to not get caught,” Medina said.

He said law enforcement won't know the motive of the fires until they speak with the suspect or suspects. However fire experts identify six main motives in arson cases: vandalism, crime concealment, extremism, profit, excitement and revenge.