Suspected arson fire destroys artist's studio, motorcycle

A Rapid City artist is distraught after a suspected arsonist lit a fire that destroyed her studio and motorcycle on Sunday morning.
“I’m numb. I don't understand why someone would do it,” Deborah Mitchell said after walking through her blackened and charred studio on Tuesday. “It’s feeling violated.
"It's my life. Not just my livelihood,” Mitchell said of her art and backyard studio. "It’s basically my life. I think that way. I think in terms of art,” she said through tears.
Mitchell, who lives on South Street, is a professional multimedia artist and art teacher who describes her work as eclectic. The former School of Mines professor creates paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures and mosaics using oil paint, beeswax, water color, photographs, and collected objects such as bottles, ceramics and wood. Mitchell creates both realistic and abstract work and is inspired by nature, travel and her late mother.
The fire at her property was one of five that began in a trash can, dumpster or shipping containers between Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to the Rapid City Fire Department. Hers is among the four that are considered suspicious and occurred west of downtown Rapid City between Mount Rushmore Road and 11th Street.
The overnight fires occurred after a string of dumpster fires in the area over the past few weeks, according to the fire department, police department and a man whose garage was destroyed in one of the weekend blazes.
“This is certainly unusual,” police spokesman Brendyn Medina said of the recent incidents.
Medina said the earlier arsons may or may not be connected to the weekend ones, and they could have been ignited by one person or a group.
“It’s going to come down to old school detective work” to solve the case, he said.
Medina said officers are knocking on doors of area homes and businesses to ask if anyone has seen suspicious activity or has surveillance footage they can review. Officers are also doing extra patrols in the area but that is more of a deterrent rather than a method of finding the suspect since they already know police are looking for them.
“They are going to do whatever they can to not get caught,” Medina said.
He said law enforcement won't know the motive of the fires until they speak with the suspect or suspects. However fire experts identify six main motives in arson cases: vandalism, crime concealment, extremism, profit, excitement and revenge.
Mitchell had spent her Saturday cleaning and organizing her art studio — located in a large shed in her backyard — in preparation for her annual tradition of making handmade Christmas cards using her etching press.
The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. the next day, according to the fire department.
"I woke up to what sounded like a bomb going off so I jumped out of bed and the flames were 20-feet high,” Mitchell said.
She said she later realized the loud exploding noises were from her motorcycle catching on fire.
Mitchell rushed to re-connect her hose that she detached for the winter, but firefighters were soon on the scene.
Once the fire was was put out she realized it began in her now-melted trash can, which she doesn’t store next to her studio.
“This person came and put it next to my building and then started it on fire,” she said.
Tim Rangitsch, the man whose garage was destroyed, also said that the suspect moved his trash can from its usual spot to next to his garage.
The fire burnt much of Mitchell’s studio and destroyed finished artwork, dozens of art books, supplies, and a collection of found and store-bought objects that she uses in her projects. Mitchell said she’s not sure if her etching print will be usable.
A photograph of her mother burned, but the urn with her ashes survived.
“I was just shocked that that made it through,” Mitchell said.
The fire also damaged some trees, burnt down part of Mitchell's white picket fence, and destroyed "Bella Luna," Mitchell's BMW motorcycle that she’s driven all over the western United States.
“A lot of my artwork is reflecting on nature” so “the motorcycle was very important in my art practice,” she said.
Mitchell said she would make quick roadside sketches while traveling and create artwork inspired by the sensations of riding.
In the days since the fire Mitchell has been overwhelmed with receiving and needing to make phone calls to friends, law enforcement, and insurance and cleanup companies.
Mitchell has also noticed people slowly driving by her home, peering into her now-visible backyard thanks to the “gaping hole” in her fence.
“For some of them I feel like it’s just some kind of entertainment — that my personal tragedy has become entertainment,” she said.
While Mitchell is still processing the damage, the artist in her is already thinking about how to make something positive and creative out of the situation.
“I’m even trying to think of how I can create an installation in that rotted burnt-out building so I'll have some kind of way to express this extreme thing that took place in my life,” she said. “Because I am a mixed media artist and do things with collage, maybe this is blessing. God gave me a whole bunch of collage materials in one fell swoop.”
Mitchell said the best way for people to support her is to buy her artwork, which can be viewed at Deborahmitchellartist.com and at GallerySix13 in downtown Rapid City. She can be reached at DeborahMitchellArtist@gmail.com for questions or commissions.
