Suspects arrested for armed robberies in Rapid City

Police arrested Fairbanks on Jan. 25 after learning he was the second suspect in the robberies and charged him with first-degree robbery in the convenience store incident and aiding and abetting the same crime in the hotel incident.

The casino theft was reported around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to a previous news release. The suspect, described as a skinny white man between the ages of 20 and 25, asked an employee about some items he may have left at the casino and while the worker was distracted, the man went behind the counter and stole money from the cash drawer.

The hotel was robbed around 9:05 p.m on Jan. 22, according to a previous news release. Witnesses said a man entered the lobby, walked behind the front desk and grabbed a bank bag from a shelf. The man then walked into a nearby office and displayed a gun in front of an employee before fleeing. Security footage shows the suspect leaving in a tan sedan with a spoiler on the trunk.

Police said they were looking to contact a person of interest seen in surveillance footage who appeared to be a skinny white man wearing a light-colored hoodie and black fabric around his neck.

Officers were dispatched to a second robbery at the convenience store about 9:40 p.m. An employee told officers that two men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts entered the store. One then displayed a gun and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied, and the men ran to a vehicle that looked similar to the one used in the first robbery.

