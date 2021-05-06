SWAT team responding to barricaded suspect at Piedmont campground

A SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a Piedmont campground after someone reportedly barricaded themselves inside a camper after shooting at someone on Thursday evening.

The suspect reportedly fired at a victim at the Sacora Station at 14240 Sturgis Road around 7:30 p.m., according to traffic on the scanner. The victim's medical condition is unclear.

The suspect retreated inside a camper and law enforcement arrived to evacuate the campground, the scanner traffic said. Law enforcement called for backup after the suspect didn't come out when contacted through a phone and loudspeaker.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol were inside the campground and blocking the entrance when a reporter arrived around 8:40 p.m. The Rapid City-Pennington County Special Response Team, or SRT, arrived around 9 p.m.

The standoff is happening within the campground and the details of what's happening is not visible from the road. There is no law enforcement spokesperson at the scene and spokespeople and officials contacted by phone did not pick up or did not have any information.

This story will be updated

