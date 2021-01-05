SWAT team responding to minor suspects accused of shooting at other minors

A SWAT team is responding to a Rapid City apartment building in order to detain at least two minor suspects accused of shooting at multiple minor victims, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
“We’ve got kids with guns right now who’ve already posed a threat” to the community, Medina said late Tuesday afternoon.
“We’ve got barricaded individuals who are armed with dangerous weapons, a firearm, and so the Special Response Team has the specialized tactics and training to deal with individuals in this very circumstance,” he said. “The goal is to bring this to a peaceful resolution.”
The Rapid City-Pennington County SRT is a team with negotiators, military-style vehicles, communication devices and other advanced equipment and training used for armed and high-risk situations.
Someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near the Maplewood Townhouses at East Knollwood Drive and North Maple Street, Medina said.
He said officers located multiple uninjured minor victims, and witnesses were able to identify at least two minor suspects. Police later learned the suspects were in an apartment building on the 100 block of East Knollwood Drive.
Officers eventually formed a perimeter around the building, the department posted to its social media sites around 4 p.m. The SRT mobilized around 5:15 p.m., Medina said.
Tuesday’s shooting impacted hundreds of children and staff at nearby North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary.
The police department contacted Rapid City Area Schools about the shooting by 1:40 p.m., said RCAS spokeswoman Katy Urban.
Both schools went into secure status, which means all exterior doors were locked, no one was allowed in or out of the buildings, and students who needed to use the bathroom or anything else in the hallway were escorted by staff.
School usually ends at 3 p.m. but police didn’t think it was safe to release students until 3:30 p.m., Urban said. Students weren’t allowed to walk home and officers were on scene to protect children as they walked from the buildings to cars or buses.
“The police were really instrumental in helping students,” Urban said.
She said the special education bus couldn’t arrive at the two schools after hours since it has a timed schedule for traveling to all RCAS schools. Staff contacted the parents of special education students to arrange for rides home.
Staff remained at the schools to supervise students who usually walk home until they all received rides by 5:45 p.m., Urban said.
Tuesday’s SRT rollout was at least the third time in three years that it’s been deployed in response to minors allegedly shooting at or injuring others. It tried to make contact in August with a 14-year-old accused of shooting a teenager in the head but the suspect turned out not to be at the home it surrounded.
The SRT also responded in November 2019 after minors were accused of shooting into a bedroom near downtown Rapid City. Officers arrested several minors before the SRT arrived to surround a home they thought other suspects had fled into. The apartment ended up being filled with adults who had nothing to do with the shooting.
RCAS, the police department and statewide Fraternal Order of the Police sent a news release in December 2019 saying the community and criminal justice system needed a better way to respond to repeat minor offenders.
