A Rapid City teacher was arrested Thursday morning after being charged with abusing a disabled student.
Shea Lindsey, a 25-year-old teacher at East Middle School, is charged with child abuse for allegedly abusing the male student, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.
The specific allegations and boy's age weren't mentioned in the news release.
Lindsey was put on administrative leave immediately after the allegations surfaced on May 14 and had a clear background check when she was first employed, the release says.
"We take these allegations extremely seriously," Lori Simon, superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools, was quoted as saying. "It is the fundamental responsibility of every RCAS staff member to keep kids safe. Any failure to do so is contrary to everything RCAS stands for."
Lindsey was hired in August 2018 and worked as a special ed teacher, RCAS spokeswoman Katy Urban told the Journal.
Lindsey is being held on a $2,500 bond and will have her initial appearance 10 a.m. today at the state court in Rapid City, according to the Pennington County Jail website.