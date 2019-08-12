A Rapid City school teacher accused of abusing a disabled student pleaded not guilty on Monday morning.
Shea Lindsey, a 25-year-old who taught at East Middle School, was soft-spoken and straight-faced during her brief arraignment at the Pennington County Courthouse. She has remained out of jail on bond since her arrest in May.
Lindsey faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000 if convicted of child abuse.
Details about the alleged abuse have been scarce and no new ones came to light at Monday's hearing. Paul Andrews, Lindsey's defense lawyer, declined to discuss the case with the Journal, saying it would be "ill-advised" to do so at this time. Pennington County prosecutors have previously declined to comment as well. Police reports, meanwhile, are sealed.
Lindsey was hired by the Rapid City Area Schools as a special education teacher in August 2018. The district placed her on administrative leave in May soon after the allegations against her surfaced, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
She has been ordered not to contact the alleged victim.
A status hearing for the case has been tentatively scheduled for Oct. 3.