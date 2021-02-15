Teen pleads guilty to assault in homicide, other charged with murder in adult court

The Journal asked Roetzel about the decision to give a lesser charge to the older defendant who provided the weapon.

She said Johnson’s actions align with a homicide charge but she agreed to let him plea to aggravated assault in exchange for testifying against Black Cloud, who she said plans to take his case to trial.

Black Cloud “wasn’t involved in the altercation and (the shooting) wasn’t in defense of himself or defense of anyone else” since the fight was already over, Roetzel said. “Ronny had 100,0000 options and some other kid saying ‘shoot him’ did not require him in any way to shoot him.”

“Teenagers shouldn’t be in possession of illegal guns and using drugs at the same time,” she said of the case. It “presents a danger to us all.”

Roetzel said she can’t comment on why she wanted Black Cloud to be charged in adult court since those arguments were made in juvenile court, which is closed to the public.

Mark Vargo, Pennington County state’s attorney, previously told the Journal that his office asks for such transfers when young teens are charged with the most serious crimes, or if they are charged with other serious crimes combined with a history of past criminal activity and not responding to rehabilitative interventions.