A Rapid City teen accused of fatally shooting his friend at a Keystone apartment last month pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Maxton Pfeiffer, 18, is charged in Pennington County with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Ty Scott, 19. Pfeiffer’s lawyer has described the shooting as accidental.
Investigators said the men, along with four others, were “carelessly” passing around a handgun in the apartment when Pfeiffer picked up another handgun and pointed it in the direction of his companions. A bullet from the .45-caliber semiautomatic struck Scott in the chest area, according to police reports, and he died at the scene.
If convicted, Pfeiffer faces up to life in prison.
He was arrested near the shooting scene two hours after police learned about the incident around 8:20 p.m. June 13, according to police reports obtained from the county courthouse.
Pfeiffer apparently made one of the initial 911 calls, saying he had shot Scott in the left shoulder and that his friend was "bleeding seriously."
Scott’s death is the first homicide case in Pennington County — outside Rapid City — this year. There were none last year and one in Hill City in 2016.
Pfeiffer is scheduled to return to court in September. He is free from jail on bond.