Three armed robberies reported within an hour in Rapid City

A gunman robbing a knife store was just one of three armed robberies to hit Rapid City within a one-hour time span on Monday.
It's "highly" unusual to have three armed robberies in one day let alone "three different robberies over the course of approximately an hour," Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department, said Tuesday.
The robberies involved suspects using a knife and guns to steal cash, prescription drugs and store items from a Walmart, pharmacy and knife store. No suspects have been identified.
The first incident happened around 2:50 p.m. at the south side Walmart when a man heading toward the exit displayed a knife after a worker asked to see his receipt, Medina said.
The worker backed away and the man fled into a waiting vehicle, according to a news release.
Medina said witnesses couldn't remember what the suspect was wearing but said he was a thin white man in his early twenties who was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Witnesses said he had a "bunch of stuff in his hands," including balled up clothing, but it's unclear if he was hiding other items inside of the clothes, Medina said.
About 10 minutes later, someone at Boyds Drug Mart on East Saint Patrick Street set off a panic alarm, according to a Facebook post by the police department. Witnesses told officers that a man approached the pharmacy counter, displayed a firearm and demanded prescription drugs. The employees handed over the medicine and the man then fled in an unknown direction. The suspect is a 50-year-old white man with black hair who was wearing a yellow surgical mask, a Broncos cap and a brown jacket.
Offices then responded to a 911 call at 3:50 p.m. from the Rushmore Mall where they spoke with an employee of the M & K Knifeworx knife and sword store, Medina said. The employee said a man walked up to him at the checkout counter, displayed a gun and demanded money.
The worker said he complied before running to another store to call police, Medina said. Witnesses describe the suspect as a thin white man between 20- and 25-years-old who was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black sweater, black hat and a black bandanna over his face.
Once police arrived, they told surrounding stores to close their gates as they investigated, said mall manager Sandy Brockhouse. The stores re-opened after officers learned the suspect had fled through Knifeworx's back door.
Brockhouse said the mall's security manager told her this is the first armed robbery he's ever seen in his 20 years on the job.
"It's very alarming," but "we're just very thankful for our relationship with our local law enforcement and their swift response to keep the mall, its patrons and its tenants safe," she said. Officers and mall security "did an outstanding job."
Medina said "we can't say for sure right now," but the Walmart and Knifeworx robbers may be the same people since they were both described as thin, tall white men in their 20s.
Detectives are now looking to see if surveillance footage exists in any of the cases, he said.
Victims and witnesses to armed robberies should respond in whatever way they feel will keep them safe, Medina said.
"First and foremost, you should do whatever you need to do to protect your own safety, and there's no solid black and white answer to that question," he said. "Money and things are replaceable, human lives are not."
Anyone with information about the suspects should call police at (605) 394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.