Three armed robberies reported within an hour in Rapid City

A gunman robbing a knife store was just one of three armed robberies to hit Rapid City within a one-hour time span on Monday.

It's "highly" unusual to have three armed robberies in one day let alone "three different robberies over the course of approximately an hour," Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department, said Tuesday.

The robberies involved suspects using a knife and guns to steal cash, prescription drugs and store items from a Walmart, pharmacy and knife store. No suspects have been identified.

The first incident happened around 2:50 p.m. at the south side Walmart when a man heading toward the exit displayed a knife after a worker asked to see his receipt, Medina said.

The worker backed away and the man fled into a waiting vehicle, according to a news release.

Medina said witnesses couldn't remember what the suspect was wearing but said he was a thin white man in his early twenties who was about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Witnesses said he had a "bunch of stuff in his hands," including balled up clothing, but it's unclear if he was hiding other items inside of the clothes, Medina said.