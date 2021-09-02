Three Keystone businesses issued citations for selling alcohol to a minor

Three Keystone businesses failed compliance checks for selling alcohol to underage informants, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

The compliance checks occurred on Tuesday when six Keystone businesses were checked.

Keystone Country Store at 408 1st St., Last Mile Brewery at 221 Swanzey St., and Guadalajara's at 217 Winter St. failed a compliance check. An employee at each of the three businesses was issued a citation for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The violation is a class 2 misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

Each business could have a $1,000 fine for the first offense, a $2,000 fine for the second offense and could lose their liquor or beer license upon the third offense.

