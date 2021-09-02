 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Keystone businesses issued citations for selling alcohol to a minor
alert top story

Three Keystone businesses issued citations for selling alcohol to a minor

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crime logo.jpg

Three Keystone businesses failed compliance checks for selling alcohol to underage informants, according to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The compliance checks occurred on Tuesday when six Keystone businesses were checked. 

Keystone Country Store at 408 1st St., Last Mile Brewery at 221 Swanzey St., and Guadalajara's at 217 Winter St. failed a compliance check. An employee at each of the three businesses was issued a citation for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The violation is a class 2 misdemeanor punishable by 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. 

Each business could have a $1,000 fine for the first offense, a $2,000 fine for the second offense and could lose their liquor or beer license upon the third offense. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News