Three men charged with having 12 pounds of meth in Lawrence County

Two men from California and one from Nevada are facing multiple drug charges after allegedly being found with 12 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Lawrence County.

Bhrayan Pena-Parga, Jesse Viramontes and Rigoberto Ponce are charged with possessing meth, intending to distribute meth, possessing hash oil, intending to distribute hash oil and possessing drug paraphernalia. Viramontes is also charged with possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, according to court records.

Pena-Parga is from Las Vegas, Viramontes is from Los Angeles, and Ponce is from Victorville, California. Ponce and Pena-Parga are 26 while Viramontes is 23.

The trio are being held in the Deadwood jail on $125,000 surety bonds after appearing in court on Monday.

What follows is alleged in a Dec. 10 affidavit signed by a Highway Patrol trooper:

The trooper was facing west on mile marker eight of Interstate 90 when he saw an eastbound vehicle he estimated to be speeding. He pulled the car over after his radar said it was going 81 mph in a 75 zone. The trooper said the man in the back seat had a scared and nervous look on his face.