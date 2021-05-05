Three now charged in Rapid City homicide that allegedly began as revenge attack

All four defendants picked Marshall up in downtown Rapid City shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 and headed toward Silverleaf Avenue as they fought in the car. The three men pushed Marshall out of the car and started attacking him on the street. Richard eventually took out a gun and shot Marshall before the entire group fled.

Barnett, Lukkes and Clint Marshall agreed to speak with police, the document says, but the prosecutors only summarized the male defendants' interviews.

During a Dec. 28 interview, Lukkes admitted to being involved in the homicide after initially denying it. He said the plan was to set Marshall up by making a fake offer to sell $20 worth of drugs, even though they didn't have any with them.

Lukkes said he took the money from Marshall and Richard immediately confronted Marshall about the alleged messages he sent. Richard was already pointing a gun at Marshall when they started fighting with each other in the back seat of the car.

Lukkes said he got out of the car and hit Marshall in the head multiple times while Clint began kicking him. He said Richard then walked up to Marshall and shot him while he was on the ground.