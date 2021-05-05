Three now charged in Rapid City homicide that allegedly began as revenge attack

Three men are now charged in the Rapid City homicide on Christmas Eve after they decided to take revenge against the victim by setting up a fake drug deal in order to beat him up, according to court documents.
Vernall Marshall, a 31-year-old from Rapid City, was found lying on the 1000 block of Silverleaf Avenue after being shot twice in the back around 11 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2020.
Elias Richard was originally charged with second-degree murder while Caleb Lukkes, Clint Marshall and Masheka Barnett were originally charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery in relation to the homicide.
Richard is now charged with first-degree murder while Lukkes and Clint Marshall — who is not related to the victim — are charged with aiding and abetting the murder, according to the group's April indictment.
Richard and Lukkes are both 21-year-olds from Rapid City while Clint is a 20-year-old from Sioux Falls.
If convicted, they will face the death penalty or life in prison without the chance of parole.
Barnett, who has a separate case file than the three men, is now charged with aiding and aggravated assault. The 42-year-old Rapid City woman faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
All of the robbery-related charges have been dismissed.
The four defendants were identified after evidence recovered at the shooting scene led officers to a suspect vehicle, which led to the suspects, police spokesman Brendyn Medina previously told the Journal.
The department initially believed Richard shot Marshall after he and the three other defendants planned to rob and assault him, Medina said in January while the case was still under investigation.
Prosecutors agree the group meant to assault Marshall but have now identified an alleged revenge motive while saying the robbery was a ruse.
Marshall leaves behind a wife, two step-daughters and other relatives, according to his obituary.
Alleged motive
The alleged facts and motive are outlined in a document filed by the Pennington County State's Attorney Office that argues against Richard's request to be tried separately from his co-defendants:
Marshall allegedly sent inappropriate messages to one of Barnett's teenage relatives, law enforcement learned through its investigation. In response, the three male defendants set up a fake drug buy so they could beat Marshall up.
All four defendants picked Marshall up in downtown Rapid City shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 and headed toward Silverleaf Avenue as they fought in the car. The three men pushed Marshall out of the car and started attacking him on the street. Richard eventually took out a gun and shot Marshall before the entire group fled.
Barnett, Lukkes and Clint Marshall agreed to speak with police, the document says, but the prosecutors only summarized the male defendants' interviews.
During a Dec. 28 interview, Lukkes admitted to being involved in the homicide after initially denying it. He said the plan was to set Marshall up by making a fake offer to sell $20 worth of drugs, even though they didn't have any with them.
Lukkes said he took the money from Marshall and Richard immediately confronted Marshall about the alleged messages he sent. Richard was already pointing a gun at Marshall when they started fighting with each other in the back seat of the car.
Lukkes said he got out of the car and hit Marshall in the head multiple times while Clint began kicking him. He said Richard then walked up to Marshall and shot him while he was on the ground.
Clint was interviewed the next day. He said Lukkes called on Christmas Eve to ask if he wanted to go on a drive but didn't mention its purpose.
He agreed to go along and said Lukkes showed up driving a white car with Barnett in the front seat and Richard in the back. Clint said he eventually overheard the group talk about robbing Marshall as they headed downtown.
"There he is right there!" Clint remembers Barnett saying when she saw Marshall.
Lukkes stopped the car and Richard got out and told Marshall to get inside the vehicle, Clint said. After Marshall got inside, Lukkes asked if he had the money, which Marshall handed over.
Richard began hitting Marshall right after the exchange, Clint said. Clint said he "reacted" after Marshall hit him.
All of the men then got out of the car, Clint said. He said he kicked the victim twice before Richard shot Marshall, who was on the ground.
The four defendants, who are all detained in jail, are scheduled to be arraigned on their new charges at 8:30 a.m. on May 17.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.