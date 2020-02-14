Three Oklahomans go to prison after creating, using fake $100 bills

Three Oklahomans are going to prison after creating and using thousands of dollars of counterfeit $100 bills in South Dakota and other states.
Mary Autry, 42, was sentenced last week at the federal court in Rapid City to 2.5 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota. Marcus Franklin, 46, and Michael Ogden, 38, were previously sentenced to 3.4 years in prison.
They all pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit U.S. currency, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.
You have free articles remaining.
Restitution in the case has been deferred, but plea deals say they owe at least $120,700 in restitution to victims in 29 states.
They were arrested March 6, 2018, in Rapid City after using the bills at Targets in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.
Rapid City police identified Franklin through a Target surveillance video after staff reported receiving fake bills, according to a statement from a Secret Service agent. The Secret Service investigates counterfeit currency cases in addition to providing protection for presidents and other people.
Police then searched the trio's hotel room and found fake money and the equipment to create it, according to the statement of factual basis documents they signed. The group created the fake $100 bills by bleaching genuine $10 bills and printing the image of a $100 bill on top of the $10 bills.
Investigators searched the group's computers and found they had been using four serial numbers on the fake money for at least three years, the documents say. The Secret Service was able to use the serial numbers to trace the bills and find victims.