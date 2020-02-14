Three Oklahomans go to prison after creating, using fake $100 bills

Three Oklahomans are going to prison after creating and using thousands of dollars of counterfeit $100 bills in South Dakota and other states.

Mary Autry, 42, was sentenced last week at the federal court in Rapid City to 2.5 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Dakota. Marcus Franklin, 46, and Michael Ogden, 38, were previously sentenced to 3.4 years in prison.

They all pleaded guilty to passing counterfeit U.S. currency, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Restitution in the case has been deferred, but plea deals say they owe at least $120,700 in restitution to victims in 29 states.

They were arrested March 6, 2018, in Rapid City after using the bills at Targets in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.