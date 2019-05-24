{{featured_button_text}}
Three Rapid City men were cited Thursday for soliciting sex after responding to online advertisements soliciting sexual activity, according to the Rapid City Police Department.

Jory Killspotted, 33; Achaicus Blue, 29; and Justin Christman, 42, were arrested at an undercover prostitution operation at a Rapid City hotel, a news release said.

They were cited for hiring for sexual activity, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

“Those who choose to respond to online advertisements soliciting sexual activity create a market for the trade of sex trafficking,” Sgt. Kelvin Masur of the RCPD Criminal Investigations Division said in the news release. “This is not a victimless crime, and the RCPD is committed to the interdiction of sex trafficking in our area.”

