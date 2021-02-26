Three state law enforcement organizations call on Ravnsborg to resign

Others calling for Ravnsborg to resign include Gov. Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Democrat and Libertarian parities.

The South Dakota State's Attorney's Association, comprised of state's attorneys whose offices often collaborate on cases with the Attorney General's Office, is not calling for Ravnsborg to resign.

"As prosecutors, we are always constrained by the facts. At this time, we do not have access to all the facts of this case and believe that any expression of opinion about the disposition of the impeachment effort, the criminal case or the civil case would be inappropriate," the group said in a Friday statement.

They attorney general has no plans to resign, his personal spokesman has told the Journal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ravnsborg could be forced to leave his office if a bipartisan group of state representatives are successful in their effort to impeach him. A resolution introduced Tuesday afternoon gives two reasons for the impeachment proceedings: Ravnsborg causing the death of Boever and for statements and actions he made following Boever’s death that failed to meet the standard of the Office of the Attorney General.