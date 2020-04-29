Three teens arrested for armed robbery of Rapid Valley convenience store

The vehicle was found soon after in a parking lot on the 2500 block of West Main Street and the two teens were found near the intersection of West Omaha Street and Mountain View Road. They were arrested on charges related to the robbery and pursuit.

The third teen was arrested while walking in Rapid City early Wednesday morning on charges related to the robbery.

Based on interviews with the suspects, law enforcement believes the teens had been planning another armed robbery for Wednesday, the release says.

“We credit the cooperative investigative work of the sheriff’s office and (Rapid City) Police Department with getting these armed, dangerous criminals off the streets before they could do more harm,” Harrison said. We have a great team that responded quickly and successfully.”

The weapon used in the robbery has not yet been found but law enforcement confirmed it was one of the 11 firearms stolen from a pawn shop last week, the release says.