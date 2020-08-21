Tilsen case heading to trial after judge finds probable cause

“I thought I was going to go into the crowd of protesters” which made me afraid since some were being aggressive, Gonzalez said. “I was scared.”

Gonzalez said she received a bruise from Tilsen ripping the shield away, which attaches to her hand with a bar and velcro. She said the Guard didn't take photos of the bruise or interview her about the incident. She said she was only interviewed by a deputy, not the FBI.

Deputy Jake Tweeten, who was standing behind Gonzalez, also described how Tilsen took the shield from her. Deputy Shawn Stalder testified about seeing the van barricade go into place.

Stalder’s body camera footage showed Tilsen announcing that “we decided to expand” the free speech zone since the Black Hills belong to the Lakota people. “We have blocked this road,” Tilsen said.

Tweeten’s footage showed deputies using a loud speaker to twice tell the protesters that they were an unlawful assembly and would be arrested if they didn’t disperse.

Both Tweeten and Stalder told the defense lawyers that they witnessed no violence or threats from protesters before the Guard arrived, and the only law they were breaking at that point was the misdemeanor of impeding a highway. They said deputies did not try to arrest the protesters themselves.