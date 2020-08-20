Tilsen facing new charges, up to 17 years in prison ahead of preliminary hearing

Another new felony charge is grand theft for allegedly stealing the shield. That count is in the alternative, meaning Tilsen could only be convicted of the robbery of theft charge — not both — in relation to the shield.

Tilsen was originally charged with three misdemeanors: impeding a highway, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. He’s now also charged with obstructing a public officer.

A conviction on the robbery and all other charges would mean Tilsen could be sentenced to up to 17 years in prison. A conviction on the theft and all other charges means he faces up to nine years in prison.

Tilsen's charges stem from the July 3 Indigenous-led civil disobedience action near Mount Rushmore where President Donald Trump spoke at an Independence Day fireworks celebration.

About 150 demonstrators used vans and their bodies to block a checkpoint — preventing ticket holders from reaching the event through that route — in order to protest the president and monument while calling for the Black Hills to be returned to the Lakota people.

Tilsen — a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and CEO of the Rapid City-based NDN Collective — was one of about 15 people who remained in the street knowing they would be arrested after a warning to vacate.