Tilsen files motion to dismiss charges from last year's Mount Rushmore protest

After receiving notice that there would be a date set for trial, Tilsen said he went to his lawyers.

“I’m tired of this. Every Native person is tired of this. Everyone in our community has a story like this,” he said.

“The only way to have justice in this particular case is to drop all charges, because if you don’t then you’re letting that prosecutor, who says he’s a friend of the Native community…violated his own laws. If we don’t stand up and get these charges dismissed, it means that they can continue doing that to all of us, not just me, everybody in [the Indigenous] community.”

In the court documents filed Friday, Tilsen claims his remarks to the media following the agreement were protected by the First Amendment and were valid and legal. The documents claim Vargo's decision to reinstate Tilsen’s charges were directly connected to his protected speech and were reinstated as punishment for it.

Tilsen's attorneys also claim the delay in executing the agreement and then reinstating the charges violated Tilsen's right to a speedy trial.

The motion contends that the new demands effectively force Tilsen into silence on issues he believes in, which he has a constitutional right to express, court documents show.