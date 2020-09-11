Tilsen pleads not guilty to robbery, other charges related to Mount Rushmore protest

Body camera footage played during Tilsen’s preliminary hearing showed him quickly lunging toward the Guardsman, grabbing her shield and pulling it away from her. He was then seen holding the shield while standing in front of the row of Guardsmen.

The assault charges do not accuse Tilsen of physically assaulting anyone but attempting “by physical menace or credible threat” to put them “in fear of imminent bodily harm, with or without the actual ability to harm” them.

Tilsen is accused of putting the Guardsman and a Pennington County sheriff’s deputy in fear or harm for allegedly taking the shield and trying to hit the deputy with his car before the protest began. The deputy testified that he thought Tilsen was going to hit him but body camera footage did not show Tilsen’s van move fast or far forward.