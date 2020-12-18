Tilsen's defense seeks training, pre-deployment materials in July 3 protest near Mt. Rushmore

Tilsen, CEO of the Rapid-City based NDN Collective, is charged with second-degree robbery and grand theft in the alternative, meaning he could only be convicted of one of those charges related to allegedly stealing a Guard shield. He's also charged with two counts of simple assault and three misdemeanors: impeding a highway, unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct. A conviction on the robbery and all other charges would mean Tilsen could be sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.

Pfeifle did not rule on the discovery motion, saying he needed the defense lawyers to file a motion more clearly identifying the material they need and why.

The judge did rule on two other motions, one in favor of the prosecution and one in favor of the defense.

Pfeifle ruled against the defense's request for a more detailed description of what Tilsen is being accused of in three of his charges. He agreed with Weber that the charges are already clear.

However Pfeifle agreed with the defense’s motion to bar prosecutors and witnesses from labeling the rally as “anti-Trump.”